Three killed, three injured in fog- related accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed while three others suffered injuries in separate road accidents due to fog here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources,a bus-van collision near Jahangir morr left two persons dead on the spot.

One victim was identified as Muhammad Adnan r/o Gulberg,Lahore while identification of another dead was yet to be ascertained.

In another accident, a motorbike riders, Zain (18) and Rehman r/o new Muzaffar Colony,Samanabad were on their way when they collided with a dumper near Sitara colony,Risalawala college road.

Consequently, Zain died on the spot,while Rehman sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Separately, two persons--Muzammal of Ghulam Muhammadabad and Abu Sufiyan of Darul Ihsan suffered injuries in a bus-tractor trolley collision on the expressway near Nalaywala pull.They were shifted to Allied hospital.

Meanwhile,four persons-- Shakeel, Shahid, Saleem and Usman fainted due to the smoke emitted from a generator in Shamsabad,Jhumra road. They were shifted to DHQ hospital.