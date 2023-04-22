Three killed, three injured in Ghanche road mishap: Rescue

(@FahadShabbir)

GHANCHE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Three children were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road mishap that took place near the Bara Bala area of the Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a few children were celebrating the Eid holiday near the road of Bara Bala when suddenly a speedy vehicle hit them. As a result, three children died on the spot.

The three other children were also injured in the same incident. The locals and Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, adding Investigation was underway.