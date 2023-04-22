UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Three Injured In Ghanche Road Mishap: Rescue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Three killed, three injured in Ghanche road mishap: Rescue

GHANCHE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Three children were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road mishap that took place near the Bara Bala area of the Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a few children were celebrating the Eid holiday near the road of Bara Bala when suddenly a speedy vehicle hit them. As a result, three children died on the spot.

The three other children were also injured in the same incident. The locals and Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, adding Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Road Vehicle Died Same SITE

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.