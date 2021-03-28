UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Three Injured In Mandi Bahuddin Firing

Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Channi Rahim Shah, an area located in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, unknown assailants targeted a car passing through Channi Rahim Shah area and opened a rash firing. As a result, father and son died on the spot. While another person riding in the same car lost his live due to bullet injuries.

The police rushed to the site to shift the injured to a nearby hospital . The police have also cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrators behind this gruesome killing.

More Stories From Pakistan

