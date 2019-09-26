UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Three Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Three killed, three injured in roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while three others injured when a roof collapsed of a quarter in Lower Dir on Thursday morning.

According to police, the ill-fated incident occurred due to deteriorated condition of the house that claimed three lives on the spot in the area of university of Malakand.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources said.

