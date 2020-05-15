UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Three Injured In Sahiwal Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Three killed, three injured in Sahiwal firing

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons were shot killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred in 2/10 L, a rural area of Sahiwal district, police reported on Friday. According to details, two groups opened indiscriminate firing on each other when the farmers were busy in ploughing fields.

As a result of firing, three persons died on the spot while the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The police reached the spot to shift the dead for autopsy. As per initial inquiry report, the two groups exchanged hot words over field ploughing. In a fit of rage, both the party members opened gunshots on each other. Further investigations are underway.

