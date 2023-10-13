Open Menu

Three Killed, Three Injured In Separate Incidents At Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Three killed, three injured in separate incidents at Swabi

Three persons were killed and three injured in separate incidents that occurred within the limit of district Swabi here Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Three persons were killed and three injured in separate incidents that occurred within the limit of district Swabi here Friday.

According to police, a man identified as Mubeen Ahmad who was injured in a firing incident lodged a report in Tordher Police Station that he was fired upon by Aizaz and Javaid near Jhangi dher. Mubeen Ahmad succumbed to wounds in Baacha Khan Medical Complex.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be enmity related to women.

In another incident, 25-year-old, Momin was killed in a collision between a tractor and a tri-wheeler on Swabi-Topi Road. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a man, Sana Khan was shot dead in village Spinkani. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet. Cases have been registered in concerned police stations and an investigation was underway.

APP/soa/mds

