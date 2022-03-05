UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Three Others Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Three killed, three others injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed while another three of same family sustained serious injuries when a car collided head-on with an oil tanker near Village 447/EB at Luddan-Vehari road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, six people of a family including Mukhtar Ahmed, Yasin, Nabeel Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Naeeb Ahmed and Hammad residents of Village 253/EB were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony of their relatives at Burewala city when all of a sudden, their car collided with an oil tanker head-on when it went out of control.

Resultantly, Mukhtar Ahmed, Yasin and Nabeel died at the spot while other three sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where two injured were told to be in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Oil Marriage Road Car Died Same Burewala Mukhtar Ahmed Nabeel Rescue 1122 Family All

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

2 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

2 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

4 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>