Three killed, three others injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed while another three of same family sustained serious injuries when a car collided head-on with an oil tanker near Village 447/EB at Luddan-Vehari road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, six people of a family including Mukhtar Ahmed, Yasin, Nabeel Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Naeeb Ahmed and Hammad residents of Village 253/EB were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony of their relatives at Burewala city when all of a sudden, their car collided with an oil tanker head-on when it went out of control.

Resultantly, Mukhtar Ahmed, Yasin and Nabeel died at the spot while other three sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where two injured were told to be in critical condition.