Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Sewage Pool In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Three members of a family were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a car fell into a sewage pool near Chunian on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Three members of a family were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a car fell into a sewage pool near Chunian on Saturday.

According to police, a family of Ketan Kalan village was travelling in a car (LEA-7683) when it fell into a sewage pool in a bid to save motorcyclists at Nizampura-Habibabad road.

As a result, Rani Bibi, Naziran Bibi and Asif died on the spot while Imran and Kashif suffered serious injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ hospital Chunian.

Chunian police were investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

