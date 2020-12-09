Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Water Channel
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed and two others injured when a private taxi skidded off the road and fell into a water channel here in Maidan area on Wednesday.
According to Police, a speedy Fielder car skidded off the road due to slippery condition and fell into a dry water channel in Nagotil, Soor Kamar area of Maidan tehsil.
As a result, police said three people were killed on the spot while two others badly injured.
Local people and rescuers retrieved the bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Maidan.