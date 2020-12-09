Three killed, two injured as car falls into water channel

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed and two others injured when a private taxi skidded off the road and fell into a water channel here in Maidan area on Wednesday.

According to Police, a speedy Fielder car skidded off the road due to slippery condition and fell into a dry water channel in Nagotil, Soor Kamar area of Maidan tehsil.

As a result, police said three people were killed on the spot while two others badly injured.

Local people and rescuers retrieved the bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Maidan.