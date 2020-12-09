UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Water Channel

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Three killed, two injured as car falls into water channel

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed and two others injured when a private taxi skidded off the road and fell into a water channel here in Maidan area on Wednesday.

According to Police, a speedy Fielder car skidded off the road due to slippery condition and fell into a dry water channel in Nagotil, Soor Kamar area of Maidan tehsil.

As a result, police said three people were killed on the spot while two others badly injured.

Local people and rescuers retrieved the bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Maidan.

More Stories From Pakistan

