Three killed, two injured as truck hits two bikes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries as a speeding truck hit two motorcycles here at Sahiwal Shahpur Road near Mouza Chakrala in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal Police Station, on Friday.

Rescue-1122 District Emergency Officer ((DEO) Mazhar Shah told APP that Ayesha (10) Haani (12) Hamza (2) Zainab (8), Khursheed Bibi (14), all residents of Jora Jageer were heading to Sargodha on two motorcycles when a speeding truck hit them. As a result Hamza, Zainab and Khursheed Bibi died on-the-spot, while Ayesha and Haani sustained injuries.

A Rescue-1122 team reached the spot, shifted the bodies and the injured to an area hospital for legal procedure and treatment.