Three Killed, Two Injured By Rivals' Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Three killed, two injured by rivals' firing

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Three people were killed while two others sustained serious bullet injuries by the firing of their rival group, here on Wednesday.

According to police, Sajjad Khan, his brother Shahid Khan and others, residents of Ravi Rayon, were returning from Ferozwala Katchehri after attending court proceeding when their rivals opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result, both brothers - Sajjad Khan and Shahid Khan - and a passer-by died while two others sustained serious bullet injuries who were shifted to a hospital.

On receiving information, District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar, along with heavy contingent of police, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Police teams have also been formed to arrest the accused.

The DPO said that the accused will be arrested soon.

