Three killed , two injured in accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Three people including woman and children were killed while two others injured as their car was hit by a train at an under construction level crossing in Gujrat on Wednesday.

Accoridng to Railways police the tezgam express train was going to Karachi from Rawalpindi when the incident occurred ,a private news channel reported.

A mother and her two children were killed on the spot in the accident while two others sustained serious injuries. the sources added.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.