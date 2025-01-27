Three Killed, Two Injured In Bara Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) At least three people, including a police official were killed, and two others critically injured in an armed attack by unidentified assailants near a motor bargaining centre in Bara Bazaar Qambarabad area on Monday.
The attackers managed to flee the scene, while police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
Police said, the victims included Abdul Wali Khan, a member of the Special Branch, Mohammad Afzal, son of Syed Mohammad, and Qismat Khan. Two of the deceased belonged to the Sipah tribe, while one was from the Aka Khel tribe.
The injured, identified as Abid and Mohammad Hussain Ghazi, are reportedly from the Shalobar tribe.
People present at the site of incident immediately transported the deceased and injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, where doctors confirmed the deaths of three individuals.
The assailants managed to escape the scene with ease. Motive behind the killing remains unknown.
Following the incident, senior police officers arrived with a heavy contingent, collected evidence, and initiated further investigations.
APP/vak
