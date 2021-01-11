UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured In Car Accident In Hassanabdal

Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:43 PM

Three killed, two injured in car accident in hassanabdal

Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a tragic car accident on Hazara Road

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a tragic car accident on Hazara Road.

According to details, a car was heading towards Haripur from Hassan Abdal when a another high speed vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with each other.

As a result, three members of a same family Faraz ul-Muhammad Fayyaz, Haji Shaukat ul-Khan Muhammad and Azhar Mahmood ul-Ghulam Rasool, residents of Tekia Hassan Abdal, died on the spot. While Bibi daughter of Mohammad Fayyaz, resident of Mohalla Tekia Hassan Abdal and Saeed-ur-Rehman son of Suleiman, resident of Haripur were seriously injured.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdal.

