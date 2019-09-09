Three killed, two injured in Charsadda firing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Shabqadar area of Charsadda district, tv channels reported on Monday night.

According to details, two groups opened firing at Shabqadar area over an old enmity.

As a result of firing, three persons died on the spot, while the injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Police rushed to the site and started further investigation.