Three Killed, Two Injured In Clash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Three killed, two injured in clash

Three people were killed and two passersby injured in a clash between two groups over an old enmity near here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and two passersby injured in a clash between two groups over an old enmity near here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Saleem Khan and Patris Maseeh groups were going to New Judicial Complex Daska for their appearance in a murder case where they opened firing on each other.

Resultantly, Junaid Khan, Ehsan Ullah of Saleem group and Patris Maseeh died on the spot while passersby, Akram and Bilal, were injured.

The acccused fled while the injured were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

