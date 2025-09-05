Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured In Faisalabad Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near

civil hospital located at Faisalabad area of Punjab, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed three persons near civil hospital

of Faisalabad. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the perpetrators.

