Three Killed, Two Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 11:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed on Friday and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Khazana police station.

According to police, two group of families opened firing to settle a dispute triggered over a tree cutting near Khazana police station.

As a result of firing, three persons died on the spot.

Meanwhile, two members of rival family were also injured in the same incident.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

Police then started the investigation of the matter.

