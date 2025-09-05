Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured In Hospital Shootout Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Three killed, two injured in hospital shootout over land dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three people, including two brothers, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in an exchange of fire inside the Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad on Friday, following a land dispute.

According to a police spokesman, the dispute erupted between Advocate Tahir, son of Aslam, and Sabir, son of Pervez, both residents of Chak No. 215-RB Nethari. The rival groups first clashed near the district courts, injuring each other during the confrontation. Civil Lines police rushed to the spot, after which the injured were shifted to Allied Hospital-II for treatment.

However, the situation escalated again inside the hospital’s emergency ward, where members of both groups opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Babar and Sabir, sons of Pervez, and Hussain, son of Akbar, a worker, were killed on the spot.

The firing also left three others wounded, including Jafar, son of Mamooran, Iftikhar Sharif, and another bystander. They were provided emergency medical aid and shifted for further treatment.

Upon receiving information, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar took immediate notice and directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to conduct an inquiry and ensure early arrest of the culprits.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, along with SSP Operations and SP Lyallpur, reached the scene while forensic teams collected evidence from the crime site. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

Police said special teams have been formed to arrest those involved, while further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

1 hour ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

5 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

5 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

5 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan