Three killed, two injured in hospital shootout over land dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three people, including two brothers, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in an exchange of fire inside the Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad on Friday, following a land dispute.

According to a police spokesman, the dispute erupted between Advocate Tahir, son of Aslam, and Sabir, son of Pervez, both residents of Chak No. 215-RB Nethari. The rival groups first clashed near the district courts, injuring each other during the confrontation. Civil Lines police rushed to the spot, after which the injured were shifted to Allied Hospital-II for treatment.

However, the situation escalated again inside the hospital’s emergency ward, where members of both groups opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, Babar and Sabir, sons of Pervez, and Hussain, son of Akbar, a worker, were killed on the spot.

The firing also left three others wounded, including Jafar, son of Mamooran, Iftikhar Sharif, and another bystander. They were provided emergency medical aid and shifted for further treatment.

Upon receiving information, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar took immediate notice and directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to conduct an inquiry and ensure early arrest of the culprits.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, along with SSP Operations and SP Lyallpur, reached the scene while forensic teams collected evidence from the crime site. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

Police said special teams have been formed to arrest those involved, while further investigation is underway.