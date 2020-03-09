Three killed, two injured in Jalalpur Jatan accident

At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit two wheelers on Jalalpur Jatan Road in Gujrat district on Monday evening

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit two wheelers on Jalalpur Jatan Road in Gujrat district on Monday evening.

According to news channels, three persons including a woman died on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.