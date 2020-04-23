UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured In Jamshoro Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:46 PM

At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Nooriabad, an area located in the vicinity of Jamshoro district, police reported on Thursday

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Nooriabad, an area located in the vicinity of Jamshoro district, police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven car carrying passengers was crossing Nooriabad when the ill-fated vehicle turned turtle on the road. As a result, three persons died on the spot, while the injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The police rushed to the site of incident to collect evidence for registering the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

