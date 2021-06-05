Three killed, two injured in Khanewal traffic accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Lahore Mor of Khanewal district of Punjab,Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven Oil tanker hit the motor-cycle rickshaw near Lahore More. As a result of collision, three people died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are underway.