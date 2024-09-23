Three Killed, Two Injured In Mansehra Jeep Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a jeep carrying passengers plunged into a deep ditch in the Paras area of Mansehra district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
The police and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
