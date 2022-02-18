Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Zamran area of Kaitch, Panjgur, Baluchistan province, Rescue sources reported on Thursday night

PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Zamran area of Kaitch, Panjgur, Baluchistan province, Rescue sources reported on Thursday night.

According to reports, two groups opened firing on each other over a dispute, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot. The two injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. The Police rushed to the site and investigate the issue of firing between the two groups.