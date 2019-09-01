UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Two Injured In Rain-related Incident

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Three killed, two injured in rain-related incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries as a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in provincial capital on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the wall of a house collapsed in Salamatpura area. As a result, three people -- Sajid (25), Sajawal (27) and Ali Bota (25) died on-the-spot while two others were injured.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital and completed rescue operation.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

40 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

40 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

41 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.