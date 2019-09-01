Three killed, two injured in rain-related incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries as a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in provincial capital on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the wall of a house collapsed in Salamatpura area. As a result, three people -- Sajid (25), Sajawal (27) and Ali Bota (25) died on-the-spot while two others were injured.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital and completed rescue operation.