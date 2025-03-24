Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A devastating road accident occurred near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza Multan road, where a truck with failed brakes ran over five motorcyclists. The tragic incident resulted in the death of three persons including two real brothers while two others sustained serious injuries.

According to Rescue officials, an emergency call was received in which caller informed that a truck had lost control due to brake failure and crashed into a motorcycle carrying five people. Responding swiftly, the Rescue 1122 control room dispatched an ambulance from Ghazi Ghat and two additional ambulances from Chowk Chorhatta to the accident site.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found that two individuals died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries while shifting to the hospital. The injured and bodies were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital, DG Khan.

The deceased were identified as Ahmad s/o Ghulam Akbar, Muhammad Qasim and Azam s/o Haji Muhammad resident of Sarwar Wali.

The injured included Hanif s/o Allah Buksh and Zafar s/o Afzal.

