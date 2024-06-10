Three killed, two injured in road accident in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three family members were killed while two others injured in a road accident occurred when a vehicle tried to pass a truck in Mirpur AJK on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue Sources, the car carrying the family collided with a dumper truck near Islamgarh town.

Choudhary Tufail his wife Zaraat Bibi and their son Aaqid Tufail lost their lives.

Their daughters Humma Tufail and Ummayaa Tufail were injured and shifted to the hospital.

The accident happened when the car attempted to overtake the truck and crashed into it.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene and conducted a lengthy rescue operation to free the car from the truck.

A case has been registered and investigation are underway.