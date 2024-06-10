Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Mirpur AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Three killed, two injured in road accident in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three family members were killed while two others injured in a road accident occurred when a vehicle tried to pass a truck in Mirpur AJK on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue Sources, the car carrying the family collided with a dumper truck near Islamgarh town.

Choudhary Tufail his wife Zaraat Bibi and their son Aaqid Tufail lost their lives.

Their daughters Humma Tufail and Ummayaa Tufail were injured and shifted to the hospital.

The accident happened when the car attempted to overtake the truck and crashed into it.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene and conducted a lengthy rescue operation to free the car from the truck.

A case has been registered and investigation are underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Vehicle Car Road Accident Wife Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

54 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

1 hour ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

2 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

2 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

23 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan