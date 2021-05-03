UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Three killed, two injured in road accidents

Three persons including a woman were killed,while two others were injured in separate road accidents near here Monda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed,while two others were injured in separate road accidents near here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Mushtaq (53) along with his wife Kaneez Bibi (50), was going on motorcycle when a rashly tractor trolley hit them near 45 Adda, Jagdy road, Samundri.As a result, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to Tarkhani police.

Separately,a Multan bound speeding car rammed into an oil tanker while overtaking on M3 near Jarranwala interchange in Lundianwala police limits.Consequently,car driver Abdul Rehman s/o Ashraf died on the spot while two others including Rehan and Amin sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital from where Rehan was referred to a hospital in Faisalabad due to his precarious condition.

The car riders were residents of Begum Kot, Lahore,Rescue said.

