Three killed, two injured in road mishap

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Three persons were killed in a road mishap in Kanju, Swat, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a truck and a Suzuki van collided near Kanju. Three persons were killed and two injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, injured were rushed to nearby Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

