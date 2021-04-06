UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Three persons were killed while two others including minor sustained injuries in separate road accidents, here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed while two others including minor sustained injuries in separate road accidents, here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Iftikhar, Shahroz and Sufyan residents of Shah Zaman area were on their way to Bahawalnagar from Lahore in a car, when due to high speed, their car collided with a moving container. As a result they received injuries.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital Pattoki where Iftikhar and Shahroz died during treatment while Sufyan was referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition.

In another incident, Saddique and his minor son Asif, residents of Phoolnagar, were coming to Pattoki from Phoolnagar on a two-wheeler.

Suddenly he fell down on road after his motorcycle was slipped, and truck coming from behind ran over him.

As a result, Saddique died on-the-spot while his minor son Asif received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to the THQ hospital Pattoki.

