Three killed , two injured in roof collapse incident in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman among her son and daughter were killed and two other children sustained injuries as a roof of a house collapsed due to recent rains in Pir Sadu Banda in Takhatbahi on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that sixty-year-old Zargula, her daughter, Ayesha and son, Aslam Khan killed on the spot.

The resuce teams shifted two members of the family to hospital for treatment, where there are stated to be in critical condition.

Recent rains have caused damages to many houses across the province and the government has announced compensation to affected people and free medical treatment to injured.