Three killed, two injured in Sargodha accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed while the other two injured in a collision between a bus and a car at the Sargodha motorway on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident was occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.