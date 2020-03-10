UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Three killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Marghaz, an area of Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels reported on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue sources, three people have lost their lives when the roof of their house fell on them. The locals and rescue team rushed to the site of incident to evacuate the injured from the debris. The severely injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

