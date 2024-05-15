Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured On Charsadda Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

At least three people were killed and two others injured after unknown assailants opened fire on the Charsadda Motorway on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) At least three people were killed and two others injured after unknown assailants opened fire on the Charsadda Motorway on Wednesday.

According to police the attack appeared to be driven by personal enmity.

Investigations into the matter are currently underway to unravel the motives behind the assault, private news channels reported.

The deceased have been transferred to the Lady Reading Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the wounded individuals are receiving medical attention for their injuries.

In response to the incident, heavy contingents of both district and motorway police have been deployed to the area to maintain security and facilitate the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

