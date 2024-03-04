Open Menu

Three Killed, Two Injured On Road

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Three people, including a boy, were killed while two women sustained injuries in two

accidents here on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Dumar Flour Mills on

Narwala Road.

As a result, Tariq Masih and his wife Shahnaz of Chak No 8-JB

died on the spot.

In another accident, a three-year-old Arsalan of Chak No 66-JB Dhandra was killed while

his mother Nazia Imdad and grandmother Zahida Habib were injured when a speeding

motorcycle hit a parked van near Chak No 66-JB on Jhang Road.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.

