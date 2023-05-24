Three killed when roof collapses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Three labourers were killed when the roof of an under-construction house collapse near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the labourers were busy in the construction of the roof in Islampura village when the roof caved in.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the bodies of Ashraf, Zulfiqar and Shakeel from the debris.