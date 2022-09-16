Three killed,1,062 injured in 996 accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 996 accidents in Punjab on Friday as three people died and 1,062 were injured.

According to the Rescue 1122, 527 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians and 401 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic incidents.

The statistics showed that 296 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 314 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 Multan in with 70 victims and third Faisalabad with 66 accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 845 motorcycles, 69 rickshaws, 101 cars, 24 vans, nine buses,20 trucks and 103 vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.