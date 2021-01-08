UrduPoint.com
Three Killed,16 Injured In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Three killed,16 injured in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed and sixteen others suffered injuries as a bus overturned near Zero point Sakrand road, Nawabshah, Sindh early Friday morning.

According to Rescue sources, three passengers died on the spot, while sixteen others suffered injurieswhen a bus overturned due to low visibility. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

