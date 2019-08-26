UrduPoint.com
Three Killed,four Injured In Bus-trailer Collision In Muzaffargarh

Three killed,four injured in bus-trailer collision in Muzaffargarh

Three passengers were killed and four others sustained injuries in a bus-trailer collision on Multan-Mianwali road, some 65 kilometres away from city early Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Three passengers were killed and four others sustained injuries in a bus-trailer collision on Multan-Mianwali road, some 65 kilometres away from city early Monday.

According to Police,the speedy passenger bus was travelling from Dera Ismail Khan to Okara collided with a trailer while overtaking.

Consequently,three persons killed on the spot and four persons sustained critical injuries.

On receiving information,Patrolling police, Punjab police and rescue vehicle of AlRabia trust reached the spot and shifted the injured persons and bodies to THQ hospital chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police were investigating.

