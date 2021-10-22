Three killed,one injured in bus-car collision

Three persons were killed, while another sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a car in the precincts of Mid Ranjha police station,near here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) -:Three persons were killed, while another sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a car in the precincts of Mid Ranjha police station,near here.

Police said on Friday that a car coming from Lahore and heading towards Islamabad on motorway was hit by a speeding bus from behind near Chak Miyana.

As a result three persons identified as Liaqat Ali, Riaz-ul-Haq and Yasmin Bibi died on the spot, while another one,Safiullah, suffered injuries.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The victims were residents of Charsadda, police said.

Police registered a case and started investigation.