Three Killed,three Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:44 PM

Three killed,three injured in road mishap in Sargodha

Three persons including two minors were killed while three others suffered injuries in accident in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -:Three persons including two minors were killed while three others suffered injuries in accident in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Farooq s/o Muhammad Mumtaz resident of Gilbana,tehsil Sahiwal along with five family members was travelling on his car on Sillanwali road when tie rod of the vehicle broke near chak 147/NB.

The car turned turtle and plunged into road side canal.

Consequently,Muhammad Farooq,his two sons-- Allah Dad (5) and Muhammad Bilal (10) died on the spot, while three others including Kalsoom w/o Farooq, Iram Rehman d/o Farooq and Fayyaz s/o Mumtaz sustained injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Sillanwali.

Police were looking into the matter.

