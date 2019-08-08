Three Killed,three Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:44 PM
Three persons including two minors were killed while three others suffered injuries in accident in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday
Police said that Muhammad Farooq s/o Muhammad Mumtaz resident of Gilbana,tehsil Sahiwal along with five family members was travelling on his car on Sillanwali road when tie rod of the vehicle broke near chak 147/NB.
The car turned turtle and plunged into road side canal.
Consequently,Muhammad Farooq,his two sons-- Allah Dad (5) and Muhammad Bilal (10) died on the spot, while three others including Kalsoom w/o Farooq, Iram Rehman d/o Farooq and Fayyaz s/o Mumtaz sustained injuries.
The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Sillanwali.
Police were looking into the matter.