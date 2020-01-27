UrduPoint.com
Three Killed,two Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:56 PM

Three persons including a woman were killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122,the accident took place at Faisalabad-Gojra Motorway near Aminpur Interchange where a car hit an unidentified vehicle.

Consequently, Sadia (27) daughter of Mian Alam,Irfan (27) son of Anwar and Khalid (35) died on the spot,while Sakina Bibi wife of Mian Alam and Sehrish wife of Anwar sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Allied hospital.

