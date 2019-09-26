Three killers of boy arrested in Lahore

(@imziishan)

Investigation Police Baghbanpura arrested three accused involved in torturing and killing a boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Investigation Police Baghbanpura arrested three accused involved in torturing and killing a boy.

The accused abducted the boy, Amir,16, on suspect of steeling motorcycle and killed him.

After that they threw his body in Kahna area.

Taking notice of the incident, SP Cantonment constituted a special police team comprising officials of Baghbanpura which conducted a raid and arrested the killers- Saqib Mughal, Amjad Boota and Ahmad.

The accused are neighbours of the deceased.

Further investigation is under way.