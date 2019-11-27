Three kiln owners booked in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Three cases were registered against brick kiln owners,while fine amounting to Rs 100,000 was imposed on smoke emitting vehicles by district administration during ongoing anti-smog campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan in a meeting here on Wednesday directed concerned officials to boost awareness campaign by arranging walks, rallies, and seminars with the participation of civil society as well as people from different walks of life.

He directed stern action against brick kilns,adding that only kilns with zigzag technology could operate.

Assistant director environment Syed Ashfaaq Hussain and others were also present.