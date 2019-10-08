Three kiln owners, four shopkeepers booked for child labor in Faisalabad

The police registered cases against owners of three brick kilns and four shopkeepers on the charge of child labor

Police said Tuesday that Labor Inspectors Amir Ali and Rizwan conducted raids at various areas and found minors working in the kiln houses and shops.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused.