UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Kiln Owners, Four Shopkeepers Booked For Child Labor In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:17 PM

Three kiln owners, four shopkeepers booked for child labor in Faisalabad

The police registered cases against owners of three brick kilns and four shopkeepers on the charge of child labor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) -:The police registered cases against owners of three brick kilns and four shopkeepers on the charge of child labor.

Police said Tuesday that Labor Inspectors Amir Ali and Rizwan conducted raids at various areas and found minors working in the kiln houses and shops.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Amir Ali

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

18 minutes ago

MoHR campaign on aged person will protect their ri ..

2 seconds ago

Two Gutka suppliers, one street criminal, one absc ..

3 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 seconds ago

Russians, Saudis Want to Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonab ..

6 seconds ago

Merkel warns Brexit deal 'unlikely' without compro ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.