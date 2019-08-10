Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Four persons including three kiln workers were electrocuted to death while 2 others injured in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said that a kiln worker M. Saleem was busy in some works on rooftop of a room at kiln house in Chak No 70-JB Mansooran Jhang Road where he accidentally touched the live electricity wire passing near the roof.

Saleem received fatal electric shock. After hearing screams, three other workers- M. Ramzan, M. Yousuf and M. Azhar rushed to rescue Saleem but they also received electricity shock.

As a result, Saleem, Yousuf and Azhar residents of Chak No 70-JB, died on the spot while Ramzan was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

In another incident, 30-year-old M. Shabbir of Chak 119-JB Rasoolpura received fatal electric shock in his house and died on the spot, whereas, 19-year-old electrician Akaash son of Riaz resident of Bilal Town was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after he received electric shock while removing fault from water pump in his house in Chak No.463-GB.

Police were investigating.