Three kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) An Environment Protection Department team on Saturday sealed three kilns for violation of the rules against smog.

According to official sources, the EPD team raided places and found three kilns working without zigzag technology.

The teams sealed Mian Mumtaz bricks kiln, Shandaar bricks kiln and Ranjha bricks kiln for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.