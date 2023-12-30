Open Menu

Three Kilns Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) An Environment Protection Department team on Saturday sealed three kilns for violation of the rules against smog.

According to official sources, the EPD team raided places and found three kilns working without zigzag technology.

The teams sealed Mian Mumtaz bricks kiln, Shandaar bricks kiln and Ranjha bricks kiln for causing smog and registered cases against their owners.

