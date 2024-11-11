Three Kilns Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan sealed three brick kilns during an unannounced inspection to enforce the anti-smog campaign by targeting sources of pollution in the city.
The inspection took place on Old Shujabad Road, where three brick kilns were found emitting black smoke, a clear violation of environmental regulations. Following the inspection, the Commissioner ordered the immediate sealing of these kilns.
Commissioner Khan was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar.
The kiln owners were arrested on the spot, and heavy fines were imposed for non-compliance with anti-smog regulations.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the inadequate surveillance of kilns in the area, Commissioner Maryam Khan directed strict action against the officials responsible for failing to monitor pollution effectively. She stressed the need for proactive measures to combat smog and protect public health.
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested7 minutes ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism7 minutes ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps against smog7 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign starts in DI Khan amid tight security17 minutes ago
-
Owners of 17 factories booked for causing smog17 minutes ago
-
PU, NAB organise event on anti-corruption17 minutes ago
-
Labour Minister inaugurates 25-bed SESSI hospital17 minutes ago
-
Senate body for expediting K-IV, other PSDP projects to ease Karachi’s water issues17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS starts training program for lecturers, assistant professors17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 9 accused over dengue SOP violations27 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate traffic accidents due to smog in DI Khan27 minutes ago