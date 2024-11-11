Three kilns sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan sealed three brick kilns during an unannounced inspection to enforce the anti-smog campaign by targeting sources of pollution in the city.

The inspection took place on Old Shujabad Road, where three brick kilns were found emitting black smoke, a clear violation of environmental regulations. Following the inspection, the Commissioner ordered the immediate sealing of these kilns.

Commissioner Khan was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The kiln owners were arrested on the spot, and heavy fines were imposed for non-compliance with anti-smog regulations.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the inadequate surveillance of kilns in the area, Commissioner Maryam Khan directed strict action against the officials responsible for failing to monitor pollution effectively. She stressed the need for proactive measures to combat smog and protect public health.