Three Kilogram Cannabis Seized

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three kilogram cannabis seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :District police Sunday seized three kilogram cannabis from a pickup vehicle in Dara Adam Khel and arrested two alleged smugglers.

A spokesman of Kohat police said, the arrested smugglers were identified as Eid Akbar, resident of Orakzai and Hamid Akbar, resident of Bosti Khel area of Dara Adam Khel.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

