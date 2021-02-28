UrduPoint.com
Three Kilogram Hashish Seized In Pabbi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Three kilogram hashish seized in Pabbi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pabbi Police seized three kilograms hashish from a suspected car near Tarojabba Pabi district Nowshera, said police on Sunday.

SHO Pabbi Shafiur Rehman and his team during checking, stopped a suspected car and seized three kilograms hashish.

The police arrested driver Qudratullah resident of Peshawar and started investigation.

