Three Kilogram Hashish Seized In Pabbi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pabbi Police seized three kilograms hashish from a suspected car near Tarojabba Pabi district Nowshera, said police on Sunday.
SHO Pabbi Shafiur Rehman and his team during checking, stopped a suspected car and seized three kilograms hashish.
The police arrested driver Qudratullah resident of Peshawar and started investigation.